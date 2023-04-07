Bruins Record Chase Recollections Hockey

Montreal Canadiens' captain Serge Savard raises the Stanley Cup over his head as the Canadiens begin to march around the Boston Garden after winning the final game of the Stanley Cup series May 16, 1977 in Boston, Mass.

 Associated Press

Murray Wilson rarely thinks about playing on the team that had the best season in NHL history.

"The thing that people always ask is, 'How many Cups did you win?' or, 'How many rings do you have?'" Wilson said. "They never talk about the regular season. And we never did in Montreal, either. The regular season was just a means to the end."

