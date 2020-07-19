Name: Bryan Cook
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Wyoming Citizen Review Panel Executive Director/Real Estate Agent
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in Administration of Justice from the University of Wyoming in 1999.
Experience: Elected to City Council in November 2012, took office in January 2013 and currently serving.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BryanCookForCityCouncil
What motivated you to run for this position?
For me, serving on City Council is my way of giving back to the community that has been so good to my family for over 4 generations. I am very passionate about keeping and making Cheyenne an even greater place to live and a place my children will wish to call home when they are raising families of their own. Over the last 8 years I have been very fortunate to be involved in efforts to bolster the quality of life in Cheyenne such as developing the Civic Commons Park, beginning efforts to revitalize the Reed Avenue Corridor and Purchasing land in east Cheyenne for a community park. I wish to serve another four years to continue bringing these and other exciting projects to fruition.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Continued growth of our City puts further strain on current infrastructure and and adds new infrastructure for us to maintain, as well as adds further strain on our service provision and public safety resources. We must continue to look for ways to diversify our income streams such as collecting for franchise fees that have gone uncollected for many years. We recently worked with the developers of Sweetgrass in order to assess impact and development fees for this massive project. Maybe we need to engage in these discussions on all projects. We recently contracted to develop wind energy on the Belvoir Ranch in order to finally pay for recreational amenities and improvements there. Do we have other such opportunities?
I am very concerned with to state of morale among City employees and I believe we need to have a more direct line of communication with them as council members to hear their concerns year round, not only when we are talking about the budget. Our employees are our biggest resource and we should actively engage them more in the budgeting process and discussions around finding efficiencies in service provision.
As I stated earlier, I am a big believer in working to provide for quality of life amenities. I want my children to live in Cheyenne as adults with their families. Amenities such as a recreation center can be done in a partnership, or even privately, as in the case of the BEAST facility. We need to continue working toward public/private partnerships to accomplish these goals, to include securing sponsorships and take more of the burden off of the taxpayers, especially now. After the situation surrounding the unauthorized spending of grant funding by the administration, as well as struggles we have had completing specific tax funded projects, we must work to earn back the trust of our residents and voters. Transparency and accountability are key to this City moving forward in a positive direction.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I have a proven track record of working with the economic development groups in our county, the DDA and directly with small business to create Jobs in Cheyenne. I have worked directly with developers and City Staff to streamline development codes and procedures to make the processes easier for development in Cheyenne. I am also very proud of having worked with City Staff, builders/developers, government agencies, economic development agencies, and even with the United States Air Force in bolstering the availability of affordable housing in our community. I have worked with business owners, staff and my colleagues to make Downtown Cheyenne more attractive for restaurants, distilleries, microbreweries, food trucks and other diversified businesses we did not have 8-10 years ago.