Colorado Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant (23) watches the flight of the ball on a RBI single scoring Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) in the 5th inning at Coors Field during the Rockies home opener April 06, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

 Andy Cross

Kris Bryant admits he’s frustrated by his injuries. But the Rockies’ high-priced outfielder said he’s doing his best to tune out criticism about his inability to stay on the field.

Since signing a seven-year, $182 million contract in mid-March of 2022, Bryant has spent more time in the training room than on the playing field. With Bryant on the roster, the Rockies had played 229 games entering Monday night’s game at Boston. Bryant, 31, had played in 92 of those (40%).

