CHEYENNE — It hasn’t been easy for Bryce Meredith to get mixed martial arts bouts since turning professional.
Having two NCAA runner-up finishes and another fourth-place effort on the résumé tends to scare off potential opponents looking to move up the ranks.
“If you’re 2-0, 4-0 or 4-1, it’s not smart to fight a Division I finalist or Division I All-American,” Meredith said. “There are other people out there who do not have that wrestling background who are also 4-0. It makes more sense for guys to take those fights and build their résumé.
“It would be like me taking a fight against a black belt world champion. … Everyone is trying to protect themselves and be smart with their career, and that slows the game down quite a bit.”
Meredith – a former Cheyenne Central and University of Wyoming standout – will make his debut with a new promotion as part of Bellator 293 tonight in Temecula, California. Meredith (3-0) will square off with Brandon Carrillo (1-0) on the undercard.
The preliminary bouts can be seen on Bellator MMA’s YouTube page.
Meredith first three pro bouts all came under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner, and he ended all of them early. He notched a first-round technical knockout in his debut and a knockout in his second match. In September, Meredith submitted Nathan Fought by rear-naked choke.
He signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator in February.
“Bellator is a great promotion, and I’m excited for them to take their time with me and develop me as they please,” Meredith said. “After a couple fights, we’ll be running and gunning toward the top.”
Moving to a larger promotion happened earlier than Meredith expected, but he said it needed to happen. He hopes the move to Bellator will result in a steady stream of bouts.
“Bellator pays people more and will pay people to fight you,” he said. “People want to fight on bigger promotions, so they’re less likely to back out. Let’s not get it twisted, though; people will still say no.
“That will always be the case. It will just happen less when you’re on a platform people want to compete on. If they win, it looks really good for them, and they can take a big step in their career.”
Meredith’s first Bellator card includes former UW wrestlers Archie Colgan and Michael Hamel. Meredith and Hamel both train at MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona. Maria Henderson, who also trains at MMA Lab, is also on the Bellator 293 card, giving the event a familiar feel for Meredith.
“I feel like I’m wrestling again, and I’m going there with a whole team of people behind me,” he said. “That’s going to be sick.”
Hamel is entering his 15th pro fight, and has been a good resource for Meredith as he embarks on his own MMA career.
“I had to lean on him when it came to patience,” Meredith said. “He kept telling me how good I looked and how much I was improving. He told me I was on the right track and how impressed he was with how quickly I was progressing.
“I really needed those words of affirmation at that time.”
Meredith’s biggest adjustment to MMA was getting used to working with his back to the mat. Being on your back is a negative in wrestling, but MMA fighters don’t have to worry about being pinned and can use jiujitsu skills to still be effective from their backs.
“Moving to MMA was overwhelming at first,” he said. “Not because I couldn’t figure out the techniques, but because I wanted to be the best in the world. I wasn’t just trying to learn the techniques and be good at them, I wanted to be amazing at them.
“When you’re trying to be the best in the world, and you have to learn four different things simultaneously, it can be seriously overwhelming. Like anything, there’s a tipping point, and eventually it feels like something you’ve been doing forever.”
Meredith estimates his tipping point came somewhere around 18 months after he put his dreams of wrestling in the Olympics aside and committed himself to MMA. Meredith also had to get used to having long periods between bouts and the uncertainty of when his career might gain serious traction.
“I’ve learned the fight game goes slow,” he said. “In wrestling, you know when the tournaments are, you’re wrestling a couple times per week, and everything is set in place for you. There’s no set pace in MMA, which can really test your patience.
“But it makes you grow quite a bit as a man. You have to understand God has a plan and his timing, and this game has its plan and its timing. Just when you think you’re in control of it, you find out you’re not.”