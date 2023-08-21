NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing

Bubba Wallace walks to his car during qualifications for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich.

 Associated Press

Bubba Wallace will be in a precarious position at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. And it has nothing to do with three-wide racing at 200 mph. Wallace holds the 16th and final spot in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoff standings. It’s a tenuous grip at best. More than a dozen others will be trying to pry that postseason berth from Wallace when the green flag drops in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night. Wallace can’t get greedy and won’t have the luxury of staying out of the fray.

Bubba Wallace will be in a precarious position at Daytona International Speedway this weekend, and it has nothing to do with three-wide racing at 200 mph.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus