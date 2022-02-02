The Rawlins girls basketball team dropped both of its games over the weekend while on the road at Torrington and Worland. Rawlins lost to Torrington 67-22 on Friday night and lost to Worland on Saturday, 45-23.

Against Worland, the Outlaws found themselves down early after surrendering an 11-0 run sparked by RHS turnovers. Rawlins trailed 16-5 after the first eight minutes of the game.

Rawlins found some traction in the second quarter with a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to four points with 5:10 left in the first half. Pressure from Worland’s full-court press led to quick scores and Worland pulled away again.

Rawlins trailed 27-12 at halftime.

Rawlins started the second half with strong defense and did not allow a Worland score until 3:33 left in the third quarter. The RHS offense struggled in the third and tallied only one point in the quarter and trailed 37-13 going into the final stanza.

Rawlins outscored Worland 10-8 in the final quarter of play, but the game was already out of reach, ending at 45-23.

Rawlins drops to 2-11 after the road trip. The Outlaws return home to face Douglas on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

