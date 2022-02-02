...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches. Total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Rawlins girls basketball team dropped both of its games over the weekend while on the road at Torrington and Worland. Rawlins lost to Torrington 67-22 on Friday night and lost to Worland on Saturday, 45-23.
Against Worland, the Outlaws found themselves down early after surrendering an 11-0 run sparked by RHS turnovers. Rawlins trailed 16-5 after the first eight minutes of the game.
Rawlins found some traction in the second quarter with a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to four points with 5:10 left in the first half. Pressure from Worland’s full-court press led to quick scores and Worland pulled away again.
Rawlins trailed 27-12 at halftime.
Rawlins started the second half with strong defense and did not allow a Worland score until 3:33 left in the third quarter. The RHS offense struggled in the third and tallied only one point in the quarter and trailed 37-13 going into the final stanza.
Rawlins outscored Worland 10-8 in the final quarter of play, but the game was already out of reach, ending at 45-23.
Rawlins drops to 2-11 after the road trip. The Outlaws return home to face Douglas on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.