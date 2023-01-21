Key roles filled for WDH Healthcare Financing Division
The Wyoming Department of Health has announced the selection of candidates to fill two key leadership positions with the department’s Medicaid and related programs.
Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Longtime employee Jan Stall has been serving in these roles on an interim basis since last January and intends to retire in March. Dr. Paul Johnson has been chosen as the new Wyoming Medicaid medical director to replace Dr. James Bush, who retired from the role earlier this month after many years.
Grossman currently serves as administrator of the Home and Community Based Services Section of the Division of Healthcare Financing within WDH and will transition into his new role next month. He’s been working for the department since 2011 in various relevant positions. In addition, he’s participated in a national program for emerging Medicaid leaders and is a current member of the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services. Grossman holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Nebraska and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wyoming.
Johnson will begin with the department as Medicaid medical director April 1. He’s currently part of the Ivinson Medical Group in Laramie, specializing in otolaryngology (head and neck surgery). Johnson grew up in Laramie, earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and his medical degree from the University of Washington. He completed his residency in otolaryngology at Columbia University. He recently completed his master of public health degree at Johns Hopkins University with an emphasis on health finance and management.
Milestones
Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has announced that Amber Leyba, vice president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her second year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association announced the appointment of Wyoming cattle producer Jim Hellyer as chair of the Federal Lands Committee.
“Jim has been a vocal leader of NCBA and the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he is a strong advocate for cattle producers who rely on federal grazing,” NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover, staff liaison to the committee, said in a news release. “Jim brings a valuable perspective, creative ideas and a wealth of knowledge to the committee as we continue highlighting the environmental, economic and social value of public lands ranching, and face challenges of the next few years head-on.”
As a grass-roots organization, NCBA policy committees provide a venue for cattle producers to discuss issues facing the cattle industry and pass policy resolutions that direct the association’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. The Federal Lands Committee has jurisdiction over issues impacting cattle producers who hold federal grazing permits.
The Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus has announced that Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, and Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, have joined the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus Board of Directors.
They join current board member Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, as co-chairs of the 16th annual Leap into Leadership Conference that will be held Feb. 22-23 in Cheyenne.
Newsome was elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 2019, representing House District 24 in Park County. She serves on the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee as chairman, as well as on the House Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee. When not representing her district, Newsome has been a small business owner in downtown Cody for more than 30 years.
Sherwood was elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 2021, representing House District 14 in Albany County. She has served on the Management Audit Committee, as well as the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, and is currently on the House Appropriations Committee. When not in session, Sherwood is the executive director of the Laramie Main Street Alliance, assisting businesses located in downtown Laramie.