LIV Health Mental Health Urgent Care available statewide
LIV Health recently announced the opening of its new Mental Health Urgent Care. Services are available for individuals 5 and older experiencing a mental health crisis statewide, in person at 2500 Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne or virtually.
Mental health experts provide immediate and same-day therapeutic care. Following the urgent visit, the LIV Health team will provide aftercare and short-term mental health care until the patient's provider has availability, according to a news release.
Crisis can look like many different things to different people. It can include anxiety, stress, trouble sleeping, bipolar disorders, thoughts of hurting self or other(s) and other emotional and behavioral changes. In those moments in crisis, finding the mental health care you need can be difficult. The LIV Health crisis team hopes to offer stabilization, support and education to reduce any potential hospitalizations and have the client return safely to their community.
For more information, call 307-630-4729 or visit livhealth.org.
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to host webinar on infrastructure investment
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s infrastructure and competitiveness. Now, small-business owners in Wyoming can learn how they fit into that picture.
Rob Creager will discuss the new legislation during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network webinar titled “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from noon-1:30 p.m. Small-business owners will learn what work opportunities exist; where they should look for project updates; what the next steps are across a range of industries; and what they can do to be ready for coming opportunities. To register for the free webinar, go to https://tinyurl.com/wsbdc-infrastructure-webinar.
Creager is senior business and economic development policy adviser for Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. Additional presenters are Aikta Marcoulier, Region VIII administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA); Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer, Wyoming Department of Transportation; Glen Murrell, executive director, Wyoming Energy Authority; Bob Budd, executive director, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust; and Janean Forsyth Lefevre, program manager, Wyoming Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, CARES Act recovery program manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
Milestones
Paul Hickey has been recognized by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne for his 44 years as general counsel for the diocese, the organization announced this past week.
"Beginning in 1978, Hickey offered services, dedicating countless hours of his time, and providing counsel during the terms of four bishops. Hickey is retiring from public service and from his work for the diocese this year," according to a Wednesday announcement from the diocese.
Bishop Steven Biegler has given Hickey the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross. It is described as "a papal honor designated for people who have shown long and outstanding service to the Catholic Church and to the Pope."
n
Born and raised in Cheyenne, spending 10 years working in higher education and intercollegiate athletics around the country, Andrew Joannides is now back in Cheyenne and joined the Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom team as executive director on Oct. 17.
Founded in 1985, the nonprofit WAIC develops curriculum to increase students’ understanding of Wyoming’s resources so that they become informed citizens capable of serving as stewards for the state’s future. They do this through the Wyoming Stewardship Project, Bookmark & Beyond, Educator of the Year, and educator workshops and courses.
n
The new chief of interpretation and visitor services at Fort Laramie National Historic Site is no stranger to Goshen County and southeast Wyoming. Casey Osback, who transferred in August from Badlands National Park (South Dakota) after serving 11 years as chief ranger, is originally from Torrington. Osback will provide leadership and oversight of the park’s interpretation (resource education) and visitor services programs.
n
Cheyenne Realtor Mariah Jeffery recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. Jeffery is one of nine real estate agents in the state with the CCIM credentials. She is the only one with a Ph.D. in industrial engineering. She’s also the only woman in the group.
Jeffery works for Coldwell Banker: The Property Exchange in Cheyenne.
To qualify for the CCIM designation, Jeffery was required to take extensive coursework in financial and market analysis, provide a portfolio of qualifying experience, and pass a rigorous exam. After finishing her final examination in Chicago, Jeffery learned that she completed the requirements faster than anyone before.