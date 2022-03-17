...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY...
Snow showers have decreased in coverage late this morning, but
will continue over the Laramie Valley and South Laramie Range
into the afternoon. An additional inch of snow is expected.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is collaborating with Casey Kuckert Consulting to continue its initiative aimed at helping women entrepreneurs in Sweetwater County. “Ladies That Lunch” will be regular conversations that can help build professional and personal networks for support and business growth for Sweetwater County business owners and managers.
Participants can enjoy lunch while meeting other business owners in the area. This is a time to not only network with other business owners but also have real discussions about business issues. Each meeting will focus on a different business-related topic. The March conversation will focus on scaling revenue streams in your business so you have a balanced growth portfolio and cash flow through the year.
“Ladies That Lunch” will continue this month with the meeting on Tuesday, March 29 at 12 — noon at Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant (744 Pilot Butte Ave). Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no cost to attend. Participants will be responsible for their own meals, and are encouraged to RSVP for the event through the following link: