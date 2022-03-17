Ladies That Lunch - Feb

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is collaborating with Casey Kuckert Consulting to continue its initiative aimed at helping women entrepreneurs in Sweetwater County. “Ladies That Lunch” will be regular conversations that can help build professional and personal networks for support and business growth for Sweetwater County business owners and managers.

Participants can enjoy lunch while meeting other business owners in the area. This is a time to not only network with other business owners but also have real discussions about business issues. Each meeting will focus on a different business-related topic. The March conversation will focus on scaling revenue streams in your business so you have a balanced growth portfolio and cash flow through the year.

“Ladies That Lunch” will continue this month with the meeting on Tuesday, March 29 at 12 — noon at Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant (744 Pilot Butte Ave). Anyone is welcome to attend and there is no cost to attend. Participants will be responsible for their own meals, and are encouraged to RSVP for the event through the following link:

https://fb.me/e/1mOMnpzO7

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development,

Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.

