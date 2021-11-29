ROCK SPRINGS -- Move over, Black Friday!
Locals and visitors who needed to get a head start on Christmas errands made downtown Rock Springs their holiday shopping destination.
Locals and visitors sported plaid and found a variety of gifts in the historic business district on Nov. 26.
The shopping adventure began at Escape Day Spa and Boutique, where the first 100 customers through the door received a Christmas stocking stuffed with coupons, gift cards, samples and more from independently owned businesses.
Also included were gift certificates from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Patrons, bundled in heavy coats, anxiously waited in line to see if they would get the best certificates. By the time most arrived to claim their spot, the temperature slowly started to climb into the twenties.
Rock Springs resident Ann Maria Mattila has always supported local businesses. She was the 11th person in line.
“I got up early to scrape my windshield and to my surprise, I didn’t have to,” she said. “I’m glad I arrived at 8:15 though.
“People were starting to line up.”
Rock Springs resident Brittnay Peterson discovered that being one of the first shoppers in line paid off. She won the $100 Chamber of Commerce gift certificate.
“I was here as early as 7:30 with my friends,” Peterson shared. “It was definitely worth it. I was super excited to receive that certificate.
“It was like getting the ‘golden ticket.’”
Rock Springs Main Street/URA board chairwoman Maria Mortensen and URA marketing events coordinator Kenneth McCormack were inside preparing to hand out the stockings by 9 a.m.
“It was wonderful seeing so many locals out on Plaid Friday line up for their Christmas stockings,” Mortensen said. “The support of our local mom and pop businesses is one of the best things about Rock Springs.”
Michele Tiller, spa director for Escape Day Spa and Boutique looks forward to Plaid Friday because “it is the official kickoff of the holiday season.”
“We have so many fun things going on downtown,” said Tiller. “Also, we get to wear plaid every Friday until Christmas.”
She added, “Our sales are definitely up over last year!
“It was so nice to see people out shopping and having fun.”
According to Jessi Fife, owner of The Stellar Cellar, Plaid Friday was twice as busy as her busiest day.
“It felt really awesome to have so many people shop local and checking out our unique gifts for loved ones,” Fife expressed. “We gave away goodie bags each day.
“They had scratch-to-win cards in them so it was fun to see their faces when they won something.”
The holiday shopping escapade continued as the community celebrated Small Business Saturday.
Four people were seen waiting at the door of Mack and Co Boutique two hours before opening to receive a complimentary Small Business Saturday bag.
Standing in line gave Sweetwater County educator Deborah Burback the opportunity to visit with others.
She also won a $10 Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar gift card.
According to Terri Mackley, owner of Mack and Co Boutique, this weekend’s sales beat last year’s.
“I’m very appreciative and thankful,” she expressed. “Since we didn’t want customers to wait so long, we added a second register.
“We were able to get people in and out.”
Mortensen and volunteer Hadley Banks handed the free tote bags to 100 early birds.
Amanda Schaeperkoetter owns The Dugout Collectibles and Games in downtown.
“I love Small Business Saturday!” she exclaimed. “I love seeing the customers get excited about our sales.
“It really makes me happy.”
She added, “I also love it when people are coming in for the first time to see all the wonderful things we carry in the store.”
Shoppers found one-a-kind gifts at the Downtown Holiday Market in Bunning Hall (the restored freight station) throughout the weekend.
“The Holiday Market was a huge success featuring a wide variety of vendors,” said Smith. “I enjoy shopping from local small businesses for gifts while keeping the money in our own community.”
She also mentioned that Santa made a brief appearance at the market.
“He helped make the event extra special.”
Residents and travelers gathered at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., to catch free horse and carriage rides. They will be offered every Saturday until Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Santa visited families in the gazebo at the corner of D Street and Broadway Street on Small Business Saturday. He will be there every Saturday until Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For updates on upcoming holiday events go to rocketminer.com.