NASCAR Atlanta Auto Racing

William Byron drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. 

 Associated Press

HAMPTON, Ga. — Kevin Harvick's farewell to Atlanta Motor Speedway provided an emotional example of NASCAR losing another of its biggest names.

The exodus of some of the sport's stars is a concern to Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon, who says he is worried about the growth of the sport. But Gordon says there is reason for hope. Sunday night's rain-shortened race won by William Byron served to shine a spotlight on the emerging star who drives for Hendrick.

