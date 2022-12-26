AP All-Big Ten Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrates after a long run against Indiana during an NCAA football game on Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

 Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — During C.J. Stroud’s second trip to New York in as many years as a Heisman Trophy finalist, he noticed his picture on some of the billboards in Times Square and took a moment to reflect.

“I was talking to my mom and my cousins and my brother and my sister who came with me, and who would have thought? Honestly, like, I’m not even supposed to be here,” Stroud said.

