Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reacts to a possession call in favor of the Miami Heat after Caldwell-Pope stripped Jimmy Butler sending the ball out of bounds in the second quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver

A ring fitting took place in the Denver locker room after the first game of the NBA Finals.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the only Nugget with an NBA title already on his résumé, handed his 2020 Lakers championship ring to teammate Michael Porter Jr., who has spent his entire brief career in Denver. Porter modeled the rock on his ring finger, turning his hand over to get a proper look at all the angles.

