Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, right, drives into Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams during the second half Feb. 11 in Charlotte, N.C.

 Associated Press

DENVER – If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had any extra juice Wednesday night, the Mavericks can thank the NBA for snubbing the Nuggets’ leading marksman in this weekend’s 3-point contest.

Despite being the top shooter (45%) on the top 3-point shooting team in the NBA, Caldwell-Pope didn’t receive the invite he badly coveted. In Denver’s 118-109 win over Dallas, Caldwell-Pope was phenomenal, on both ends of the floor. He ended the night with 14 points on 3-for-6 from the 3-point line, with five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

