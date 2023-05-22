Colorado River Drought

People attend a news conference on Lake Mead at Hoover Dam April 11, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday proposed a plan to significantly reduce their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River during the next three years, a potential breakthrough in a year-long stalemate that pitted Western states against one another.

The plan would conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026, when current guidelines for how the river is shared expire. About half the cuts would come by the end of 2024. That's less than what federal officials said last year would be needed to stave off crisis in the river amid a years-long drought, but still marks a notable step in drawn-out and difficult negotiations between the three states.

