Masters Golf

From left, Si Woo Kim, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods walk on the 13th fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

 Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Cameron Smith returned to the Masters on Monday with a small measure of trepidation, an unusual feeling for someone who has contended two of the last three years and who refers to Augusta National as his “happy place.”

Smith is with LIV Golf, the last big name to defect to the Saudi-funded tour. And having heard so much noise and sensed so much acrimony, he didn’t know what kind of reception he would receive when he walked onto the range.

