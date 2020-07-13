Name: Cameron Karajanis
Residence: Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Pine Bluffs Distilling
Experience: In my professional career, I have served as the Club Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, opened a new concept wine & spirits store in Downtown Cheyenne, worked with troubled youth, and currently work at Pine Bluffs Distillery.
Facebook URL: https://www.facebook.com/karajanisward1/
What motivated you to run for this position?
My Community. Cheyenne is a unique City. Getting to know people and hearing their concerns of Council not returning phone calls, emails. Citizens telling me that because of where the live they get put on the backburner. I plan to be there for my Ward and prove that they have representation.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
• Adequate Staffing and resources
o Without these jobs cannot get done. I will do my part in making sure we take care of our employees and resources.
• Spending
o The City is not a Real Estate Company. Lack luster spending is not acceptable. I will help in make sure smart spending is being utilized. Making sure money is being spent on viable decisions.
• The Community we serve
o The people of the Community are #1 priority. We serve them and they need a voice and commitment to serve. My commitment to the Citizens is being your voice and your go to Councilman.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
• Making Sure our resources are adequately staffed this includes Fire, Police and City Staff
o Without this our Community does not receive the potential it could.
• Continued Downtown Development and Revitalization and Small Business.
o Downtown needs to be a destination and small business is the driving force for Downtown.
• South Side representation
o No longer will the South Side be left with mediocre response from city resources and recreation will be available just like the rest of the City. A voice for the South Side will be present.