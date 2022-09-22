After numerous failed attempts at getting funding for an industrial park, Campbell County was finally successful last week, when it was awarded a $2.8 million federal grant to help build an industrial park east of Cam-plex. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Association. This Tuesday screenshot is taken from the EDA's announcement.
GILLETTE (WNE) — If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
And again.
And again.
After numerous failed attempts at getting funding for an industrial park, Campbell County was finally successful last week, when it was awarded a $2.8 million federal grant to help build an industrial park east of Cam-plex.
The grant is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Association, specifically from a program designed to help coal communities.
Public Works Director Matt Olsen said that although the Pronghorn Industrial Park is still a couple of years away from becoming a reality, it’s great to know the county has this federal funding.
“We’re going to be able to see this vision that previous boards had,” he said.
The county bought the 247-acre piece of land in 2014 with the long-term goal of building an industrial park on part of that property.
While a lot of work has yet to be done, the county cleared a huge hurdle in getting this federal grant, said Commissioner Rusty Bell.
And when the park is complete, “it’ll set the table for that area out there to be available for somebody to come in,” he said.
Phil Christopherson, executive director of Energy Capital Economic Development, said the park will help attract new businesses to town, as well as offer local businesses that are growing a place to expand.