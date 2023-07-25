Gary Marquiss: Pilot Award

Gary Marquiss visits the airplane hangar where he keeps his 1957 Cessna 180A aircraft on his property Thursday south of Gillette. Marquiss was honored recently with a Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for having more than 50 years of service as a pilot.

 Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Moments before taking his first solo flight into the sky, Gary Marquiss almost bailed.

It was 60 years ago that the Campbell County man, then just 19 years old, sat in the cockpit beside his uncle Jim Fulkerson, who had taken him to task for the better part of an hour.

