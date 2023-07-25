GILLETTE — Moments before taking his first solo flight into the sky, Gary Marquiss almost bailed.
It was 60 years ago that the Campbell County man, then just 19 years old, sat in the cockpit beside his uncle Jim Fulkerson, who had taken him to task for the better part of an hour.
Marquiss was enduring one of his early flight lessons, and though he had spent his life to that point as a regular inside of planes beside his father, learning from his uncle was a whole other matter.
“Finally, he said, ‘Just stop the airplane,’” Marquiss said. “I shut it down. I thought I’ll get properly chewed out here and when we get back to the hangar I’m not coming here again.”
That’s when Fulkerson, the longtime owner of Fulkerson Aviation where the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is now, cracked a smile, opened the door of the single-engine plane and stepped outside onto the grass runway.
“‘This thing will climb a lot better without me in it, you go shoot three landings, stop and pick me up when you’re done,’” Marquiss recalled his uncle telling him.
“He was a tough damned instructor,” he added. “I finally flew long enough to know he was trying to make something out of me and didn’t have a lot to work with.”
But despite the tough love early on, Marquiss successfully shot those three landings and many more over the course of his 60 years in the pilot’s seat, racking up almost 11,000 hours of flight time.
That life spent in the skies above Wyoming and beyond recently earned him the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, an honor bestowed upon those with more than 50 years of piloting experience by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Marquiss is the first from Campbell County to receive the award and joins 13 other Wyomingites who share the distinction.
A pilot’s career, as marked by the award, begins with his first solo flight. For Marquiss, that meant the clock started in the moments after his uncle closed the cockpit door and he faced the runway alone.
The 60 years since that flight constitutes half of the 120-year history of powered flight which began in 1903, when Orville and Wilbur Wright, for whom the award was named, were credited with making the first sustained flight.
Those years serve as a bridge connecting a family’s legacy of aviation through four generations of Campbell County pilots and plane owners with years of flight experience and a trove of stories and scars to prove it.
Learning to fly
Marquiss has lived nearly all of his life on the Little Buffalo Ranch almost 50 miles south of Gillette. His grandfather, who first homesteaded that land, was born in Tennessee where he caught the itch to fly and passed it on to four generations of the Marquiss family in Wyoming.
That love for flying began long ago at a fair in Tennessee. As Marquiss tells it, his grandfather was just a kid at the time, enraptured by a hot air balloon tethered to the ground by a rope. Until it wasn’t. As the hot air balloon lifted from the ground, another child at the fair found himself caught in the rope and lifted from the ground, drifting into the sky with the balloon.
“That should have killed him,” Marquiss said. “But they got the balloon down, didn’t hurt the little fella.”
That’s when his grandfather had an epiphany.
“Grandpa said, ‘I wanted to be that kid so bad.’”
He laughs remembering the story now, questioning why anyone would want to experience that while reassuring that he himself was never that adamant about flying.
As it was, his grandfather, who was blind in one eye, never was able to pilot a plane. But he owned his own before World War II and all three of his children learned to fly it, including Quentin, Marquiss’ father.
By the time Marquiss was born, flying was a normal part of his family’s life on the ranch. His father, a U.S. Navy flight instructor, flew almost daily. He would check around the ranch, looking for sheep that may have been bogged down in the mud, or livestock missing from a neighboring ranch.
Marquiss would fly beside his father, sometimes taking a turn at controlling the plane once up in the air. But his father was not his flight instructor, that job was left to his uncle.
He got his private pilot’s license at 19, about a week before his father died in a plane accident. It’s still unclear exactly what happened that day, but the outcome has been on Marquiss’ mind to some extent on just about every flight he’s taken since.
“Kind of a disbelief deal,” he said of his father’s death. “That kind of stuff always happens to somebody else, but you forge on ahead, you don’t spend a whole life worrying about it. There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s one of them things that happened.”
His father was flying a Piper Super Cub, a single-engine airplane, hazing antelope near where the Durham Buffalo Ranch is now. He was helping a film crew as one of the various piloting jobs he would often work. Marquiss said his father spun the plane, dropping one wing while the airplane fell and rotated at the same time. It wasn’t an uncommon maneuver, but in that case, it precipitated the plane’s crash into the ground.
The center of gravity in a Super Cub is less favorable with a lone pilot, Marquiss said, as opposed to having two people in the cockpit. But his father was an experienced pilot and aerobatic instructor for the Navy, leaving the family with an unknowable question of how that maneuver went so wrong.
Marquiss said his family never discouraged him from flying after the accident and that despite the tragedy, he never got the urge to quit.
“I don’t think I ever did consider stopping but I never got in an airplane without thinking this can kill you,” he said.
“I had a great respect for an airplane, not a fear of them.”
An aviation legacy
Marquiss had completed his aircraft mechanic’s license while at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and had dreams of becoming a corporate pilot. After his father died, he found himself back at the ranch, where he picked up flight time soaring above the ranch, like his father had.
There were a number of side jobs to pick up as a pilot, and Marquiss worked most of them in his time.
He hauled ambulance trips, which he always took but never liked to do, and transported oil field crews through the boom years of Campbell County, sometimes with glassy-eyed passengers who boarded early mornings in Gillette and hardly remembered it by the time they touched down at sunrise.
He also spent time in the air patrolling pipelines and looking for livestock, but never cared much for flying coyote hunts, given the dangers of navigating low to the ground with a high degree of distractibility mixed in.
His farthest flights were to Florida and into parts of Canada.
His sons, Twister and Merritt, were each flown home from the hospital as newborns and each learned to fly from their dad. Merritt now owns and flies the plane he flew home in with his father and mother, Millie.
“He’s probably one of the few people who owns the airplane that hauled him home from the hospital when he was born,” Marquiss said.
He enjoyed teaching people how to fly, giving them that unique sense of freedom that comes from the combination of adrenaline, focus, excitement, danger and purpose that forms while ripping through the sky.
These days, Marquiss’ time in the air is mostly limited to short-lived trips around the ranch. The day he feels uncomfortable in the air is the day he’ll stop flying, he said.
But even though the majority of his aviation career is in the past, the memories made and the life lived remain a part of him — like the feeling he got after his uncle left him alone in the cab of that single-engine plane before his first solo flight.
It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe and impossible to forget.
“I think it’s a thrill you never forget,” he said. “I know it is.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters