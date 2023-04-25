FOOD-COMPOST-GUIDE-GET

Recology worker Miguel Rojas throws a bag of compostable material into his truck on Dec. 10, 2010, in San Francisco, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

On a microscopic level, composting refers to a biological process where bacteria, fungi and even worms break down organic material to generate a product that looks like soil, but is technically a soil amendment. This nutrient-rich blend can be used to improve soil quality, making it easier to grow everything from house plants to crops.

On a practical level, compost — a product formed in darkness — is increasingly stepping into the spotlight. Earlier this year, New York City announced plans to expand its composting program citywide by late 2024, the latest example of a trend that in the U.S. started with San Francisco’s launch of a composting program in 1996. Other cities, including Seattle, Boston and Boulder, Colorado, have also unveiled composting programs, and in 2020, Vermont went a step further, banning the disposal of food scraps in trash or landfill waste.

