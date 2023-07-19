CHEYENNE — Police advised drivers to avoid the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Powderhouse Road after a chase that some residents reported began on South Greeley Highway ended in a crash in that area Tuesday morning.

While the Cheyenne Police Department investigation is ongoing, the intersection near Frontier Mall had been cleared by late morning, and drivers were allowed to resume traveling through the intersection.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

