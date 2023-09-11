CARBON COUNTY — Carbon County residents have plenty of options to get out and about this summer with these events taking place in the community.
Wednesday, Sept. 13:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Sept. 14:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16:
Carbon County Senior Services Fall Fundraiser, begins at 5 p.m., $15 per ticket, Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, located 315 W. Pine St. in Rawlins
Free Sight in Day at Rawlins Outdoor Shooting Range, located at 2201 Gun Club Road, no daily fee assessed for rifle or bow sight in, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Sept. 21:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rawlins Book Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Sept. 28:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Snowy Mountain Brewery Oktoberfest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road
Monday, Oct. 2:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Oct. 5:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Oct. 6-7:
Art Beat, downtown art walk in Rawlins, Friday, Oct. 6, from 4 - 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7:
Taste of Wyoming Food Truck Festival and Vendor Show, 3 - 7 p.m., being held at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Rawlins, located at 12 Daley St.
Oct. 7-8:
2023 UTV/ATV Dirt Rally, Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, 601 E. Pic Pike Road
Monday, Oct. 9:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 10:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Oct. 12:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14:
Model train show, hosted by the Saratoga Museum, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., being held at the Platte Valley Community Center
Monday, Oct. 16:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rawlins Book Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 5:30-6:30 p.m., meets on the third Thursday of the month
Friday, Oct. 20:
Day one of Aspen and Sage Market Days, Grand Encampment Opera House, located at 622 Rankin Avenue , 5 - 8 p.m.
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21:
Day two of Aspen and Sage Market Days, Grand Encampment Opera House, located at 622 Rankin Avenue, 12 - 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 23:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 24:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 25:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kid’s Story Time, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 11 a.m. - noon
Thursday, Oct. 26:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Teen D+D Club, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 30:
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
Trick or Treat on Downtown Streets, downtown Rawlins, 3 - 5 p.m.
Halloween Walk, downtown Saratoga, 3:30 - 5 p.m.
Free public notary, available by appointment, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tech 101, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 2-3 p.m.
Sit and Stitch, Carbon Library System - Rawlins, 4-5 p.m.
Carbon County Library System hours of operation:
Medicine Bow Library: Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.
Elk Mountain Library: Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m.
Little Snake River Valley Library: Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sinclair Library: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-5:30 p.m.
Hanna Library: Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.
Saratoga Library: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Encampment Library: Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.
Rawlins Library: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Want to get the word out for an event you’re hosting? Send an email to editor@rawlinstimes.com with details to have it listed in the Carbon Happenings.
