Name: Carl Beach
Party Affiliation: Democratic
Residence: Ryan Park, Wyoming
Profession: Educator
Education: Double BA - English and Interdisciplinary Studies, University of Northern Colorado, Colorado
MA - Women's Studies, University College, Dublin, Ireland
MS - Educational Leadership, Fort Hays State University, Kansas
Experience: Multicultural Awareness Chair - University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO
Student AA/EO Officer - University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO
Editor of Black Starline - University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO
Adjunct Professor - University of Nevada, Reno, NV
Program Coordinator, Women's Resource Center - University of Nevada, Reno, NV
Bar Manager - A Touch of Venice Restaurant, Cutchogue NY; Elephant's, Portland, OR
International Educator - Teacher of English and Theory of Knowledge, Administrator - Siam International School, Thailand; Internationale Schule am Rhein in Neuss, Germany; International School Busan, South Korea; American School of Bilbao, Spain; American School of Warsaw, Poland
Website: https://beachforwyoming.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beachforwyoming/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/beachforwyoming
What motivated you to run for this position?
Having been born and raised in a rural area of Wyoming, I recognize, understand, and have lived through many of the issues that face our state and rural America: a boom and bust economy due to being overly reliant on one industry (coal); a community having limited access to healthcare and emergency services; a valley of family-owned ranches being squeezed by corporate agribusiness that threatens their livelihood or forces them to be bought out; public lands that are underfunded and cannot be appropriately managed, leaving conservation efforts and public access ever more constricted; and finally, seeing infrastructure dwindle to not meet the demands of a modern economy.
Combining these experiences with a background in international education as a teacher and administrator over the past 15 years, I have a unique and forward thinking vision for Wyoming and the leadership skills to tackle 21st century problems without sacrificing our identity.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Values - the divide we currently see across our state and nation ignores many of foundational principles that unite us. Many elective officials or candidates state they represent certain values but fail to actually articulate them or act upon them. I started my campaign with 5 core values that I vow to use as a lens for all my decisions as a representative of Wyoming: liberty, awareness, community, equality, and reason. These have informed and molded my platform. Policies can change. Legislation can change. Positions can change. But our values and beliefs should be the anchor and grounding for how we approach the decision-making process.
Transparency - in order to overcome the distrust we have in our elected officials and the lack of confidence currently in the legislative branch of government, we need leaders who are willing to be open and honest with the public about the intentions, their finances, and their records. I am committed to using my values as a guide, not special interests, monetary influence, or party allegiances. This is the only way we can reestablish trust in and commitment to our democracy and its institutions.
Vision – For too long, Wyoming has relied on traditional solutions to ever more complex and modern problems. We need leadership that can foresee the direction of our state and nation and act on it in a proactive, not reactive, way. We have a choice: become part of the modern world and economy on our terms or have the modern world and economy define the terms for us. I prefer the former, and as a person who has been rooted in Wyoming my whole life but has had the privilege to experience multiple cultures and forms of governance, I am confident I can help move Wyoming forward without forgetting our past.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Healthcare, economic recovery, and social justice.
First, rural healthcare remains a top priority, and I am a proponent of single-payer healthcare for the nation. As rural healthcare already depends on multiple revenue streams to stay viable, having a national system that funds and supplies healthcare clinics and hospitals equitably would expand rural emergency and primary care.
Second, ensuring that our nation and state recover from the economic downturn is essential. We need to get support to the people who needed it most: individuals, families, and small businesses. A direct, short-term subsidization of wages would provide both employers and employees incentive to either stay on the payroll or be rehired and allow workers to easily return to full time once safely able to do so.
Third, we need to show an awareness of how demands for social justice are being articulated across our nation and respond to them with systemic changes.