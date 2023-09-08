I’ll admit to being troubled by the Aug. 31 ruling by the judge in Donald Trump’s upcoming Georgia trial that the proceedings will be televised and livestreamed. With all due respect, I’d like to offer a brief dissent.

I’m no fan of former President Trump. But I’ve long agreed with Chief Justice Earl Warren, who argued a bit over a half-century ago that criminal defendants should be able to veto cameras at their trials.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

