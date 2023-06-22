SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 358 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 757 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding continuing
in Chugwater. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area as another round of rainfall moves into the area.
Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Chugwater and Slater.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 42 and 59.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Albany, Laramie and Platte.
* WHEN...Until 1000 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 648 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Iron Mountain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&