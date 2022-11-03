...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...The southern Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Now until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The lowdown: Explore hands-on exhibits created to educate guests about the biggest parts of Western history. A unique chance to learn what life was like on the Oregon, California, Mormon and Pony Express Trails.
The Science Zone
Location: 222 E. Collins Drive, Casper.
Who’s it for: Toddlers to teens interested in all areas of science.
The lowdown: The Science Zone has a mix of robotics, a small zoo and live demonstrations. There are permanent, rotating and traveling exhibits as well as Legos.
Fossil Butte National Monument
Location: Approximately 15 miles west of Kemmerer.
Who’s it for: Anyone passionate about natural history.
The lowdown: Wander along hiking paths on your own or go on a guided tour and see some of the
world's best-preserved fossils. These include fossilized fish, insects, plants, reptiles, birds, and mammals.
Western Wyoming Community College Natural History Museum
Location: 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Who’s it for: Natural history and dinosaur enthusiasts.
The lowdown: Fossils, full dinosaur skeletons, a variety of wildlife exhibits and geological information can be found in this museum.
Killpecker Sand Dunes
Location: Approximately 10 miles north of Rock Springs.
Who’s it for: Outdoor enthusiasts.
The lowdown: With 11,000 acres of designated open play space for dune buggies, dirt bikes or ATVs, you can find a spot to go slow or tackle mammoth dunes that reach 100 feet high. Toss a frisbee, hike, surf down the dunes on a sled or skis, or play an unforgettable match of beach volleyball.
Historic train station
Location: Downtown Evanston.
Who’s it for? Railroad and Western history buffs.
The lowdown: On the National List of Historic Places, this train station is a major part of Western history and specifically the railroad. Learn all about the trains that helped to spur the West's development.
Wilkins Peak Bike Trail System
Location: Three miles outside of Green River.
Who’s it for? Mountain biking enthusiasts.
The lowdown: This is a series of mountain biking trails. From half-mile long beginner trails to over five-mile long expert trails, this system is created with every mountain biker in mind.