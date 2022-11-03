Hogadon Basin Ski Area
Location: High atop Casper Mountain, Casper.
When: Runs roughly from November to April.
The lowdown: Snowboarding and downhill skiing (rentals available) with over 25 trails at levels from beginner to expert. Cozy indoor facilities with gorgeous mountain views and food and drink available for purchase.
Location: Historic Railyards Complex, Evanston.
When: Aug. 26, 2023.
The lowdown: Enjoy a jam-packed one-day festival full of bluegrass artists, food, vendors, beverages, workshops and activities for all ages.
Location: Triangle Park, Main Street, Kemmerer.
When: Mid-June 2023.
The lowdown: Two days of family-friendly activities including a water fight with fire hoses, vendors, live music, a cornhole tournament, dodgeball, a basketball tournament and a race.
Location: Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs.
When: April 15-17, 2023.
The lowdown: Over 100 vendors showcase everything you need or didn’t know you wanted for your current or future home. With thousands of attendees, it’s a good place to make connections.
Location: Green River.
When: June 22-24, 2023.
The lowdown: With an annual parade, games for kids of all ages, sporting events and nightly entertainment; Flaming Gorge Days has something for everybody.
Location: Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Grounds, Casper.
When: July 7-15, 2023.
The lowdown: This annual event kicks off with a huge city-wide parade and multiple nights of PRCA rodeo excitement that offer a unique Wyoming experience. Exhibits from the 4-H and FFA keep the tradition of showmanship alive. There is also the Crabtree Amusements Carnival.
