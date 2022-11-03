...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...The southern Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Now until 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Known for: Family friendly with an easy to accessible location in downtown Casper.
The lowdown: David Street Station is a gathering place for concerts, festivals, workshops, movies, markets, fundraisers, rallies, art walks, sports, theme-parties and picnics.
Ford Wyoming Center
Location: 1 Events Drive, Casper.
Ideal for: Large-scale indoor events.
Known for: Its central location in the state, easy access to parking, and the home to many of high school athletic tournaments.
The lowdown: The Ford Wyoming Center (previously known as the Casper Events Center) has been serving central Wyoming, and the state as a whole, for 40 years. It’s the place for large local charity events and has hosted many concerts including Elton John and Carrie Underwood. From the PBR to monster Ttucks, it has proven it can handle many events.
Evanston Cultural Center at The Strand Theater
Location: 1028 Main St., Evanston.
Ideal for: Small events.
Known for: This 100-year-old building is notable and historic. It has been recently renovated.
Lowdown: The Strand Theater is available for community theater productions, art shows, private parties and special events, including using its movie theater.
Expedition Island Park
Location: 475 South Second East St., Green River.
Ideal for: Small outdoor gatherings.
Known for: A community gathering place.
The lowdown: A family gathering spot, with a play area and other recreational opportunities. This park also has picnic areas and grills, a large open space for relaxation and games, access to the greenbelt pathway, and an interpretive nature trail.
Sweetwater Events Complex
Location: 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Ideal for: Large-scale events.
Known for: Convenient location in downtown Rock Springs, right off of Interstate 80.
The lowdown: The Sweetwater Events Complex includes a 20,000-square-foot exhibit hall, an over 42,000 square-foot agricultural complex, and parking for 1,000 plus vehicles. There also is 100,000 square feet of covered space in the midway pavilions.