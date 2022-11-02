Traveling through Wyoming, many tourists (and even locals) make the mistake of skipping entire regions as they map out their travel plans. Often, the small towns and their venues and attractions are bypassed for the sake of making it to a final destination.
While many people accurately associate Casper and southwestern Wyoming with wind and wide-open spaces, one can also think about this area differently. Instead, you can think of it as the spot for live music, museums dedicated to Western history, and some of the best family-friendly activities in the state.
As VisitCasper.com boasts, “We believe that Casper is the best of the West. We are obsessed with the true city that sits at 5150′ that locals know. We secretly love that we get in traffic jams caused by turkeys, that we can’t keep the deer out of our yards and that first weekend of each summer that we can roll the windows down makes the long winter worth it (even if it doesn’t come until June).” Locals generally say they agree.
Casper is close to (or has within its confines) trails, downhill skiing and camping areas. Many are a 20-minute drive out of town, located on Casper Mountain. The city itself also has David Street Station, where concerts often draw thousands of attendees.
Sweetwater County, the home of Rock Springs and the Green River, offers sand dune surfing and has a natural history museumt. There is a chance to see what life was like as a gold miner in South Pass City. Visitors can see an anvil launched dozens of feet into the air by dynamite.
Along Interstate 80, Evanston has historically been a place to stop and rest for travelers.
Nowadays, people can also take time to stop by the historic (and newly renovated) roundhouse and rail yards complex. This is a venue offering an in-depth look into the history of the railroad in southwestern Wyoming, through tours and a museum.
One recent attendee Craig Thomas, said, “The project is amazing to see just how much pride and effort the city has and is putting into preserving such a historical part of their city and even the nation's history. The site is impressive in its historical aspects and in its restored and preserved state." He went on to note that the turntable, used to rotate locomotives and other railroad rolling stock, "still works."
While the town name of Kemmerer can be a bit hard for even locals to pronounce correctly, it offers plenty for them to do. Golfing in the summertime at the Fossil Island Golf course is fun and challenging. Playing at this nine-hole course built in 1920 is on the bucket list of many avid golfers due to its famous double par-5 island.
Kemmerer is also home to some of the most well-preserved fossils. Fossilized fish, insects, plants, reptiles, birds and mammals can all be found at the Fossil Butte National Monument.
Casper and southwestern Wyoming also have snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. And kid-friendly museums are open year-round. There are spaces for hiking and ATVing across sand dunes. In the more urban areas, there is live music, and numerous opportunities to shop, eat and drink locally.
All you have to do is make the time and pull off of I-80.