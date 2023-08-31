CASPER — To address persistent problems with homeless camps around Casper, the city wants to give its urban camping and squatting laws more legal muscle.

City Council is eyeing two different measures: One that aims to stamp out squatting on private property, and another that would ban camping near the North Platte River. In Casper, it’s already illegal to live on private land without the owner’s consent.

