Cameron Burkett is picking up right where he left off in high school for the University of Wyoming track and field team.
Burkett, who graduated from Kelly Walsh High in Casper this spring, is in his first season competing for the Cowboys. In his first college meet last week, Burkett set a new UW school record for a freshman in the shot put with a throw of 57 feet, 0.5 inches at the Power Meet in Laramie.
Burkett's toss earned him first place in the event that included athletes from UW, South Dakota School of Mines and St. Martin's University of Seattle. He was named the Mountain West freshman of the week Tuesday.
"It was definitely unexpected," Burkett said. "I didn't really think I was going to go out and do that, but then it happened. I'm definitely really happy with it."
Burkett is no stranger to breaking track-and-field records. He he broke the Wyoming high school shot put record with a throw of 65-10¼ at the Class 4A state meet in May. He broke the old record, set by Logan Harris of Torrington in 2017, by more than 2 feet.
"I feel like I’m rolling right now," Burkett said. "I’m on a high that I don’t think I’m going to fall off of, honestly. I just have to keep working. I feel like that’s a great starting point for this season, but I just want to continue to get better from here."
Burkett has been participating in shot put since his freshman year of high school. He started doing indoor and outdoor track because his friends were doing it, but he quickly realized how far his strength could take him in the sport if he put his head down and focused.
"I started in high school, and my (personal record) was like a 42," Burkett said. "I just did it because my friends wanted me to do it. Around my sophomore year, I started to really enjoy it and pick it up. Ever since then, I’ve been progressing like crazy.
"... I used to progress between 5 and 7 feet each year in high school. When I got to college, I was almost throwing like 60 feet already, which is crazy to me."
The biggest thing for a college thrower is taking baby steps every single day in practice, Burkett said. High school athletes often break off huge improvements in their throws, but college athletes start to level out as their body's growth slows down.
"It’s a key thing to take little steps toward where you want to go," Burkett said. "In high school, you could gain 3 feet off of one throw. In college, you want to gain half a meter or a quarter meter at a time. You can’t really make those big jumps anymore."
Burkett has always used the glide technique for the shot put. He and his coaches had considered a transition to the spin technique this year, but decided against it because of the difficulty of learning a new throwing style in a short amount of time.
"I’d say, overall, the spin is the better technique," Burkett said. "But if you perfect a glide, it’s just as effective as the spin."
Burkett credits his teammates and coaches for helping ease his transition from high school to college.
"When I got here, I was all right," Burkett said. "It was kind of a rough start, but my coach believed in me, and he told me he believed in me, and that really helped. We just slowly got better, and he picked up these little things that I needed to fix, and I’ve slowly improved."
Burkett knew all along if a scholarship offer came from his home school, he'd take it. The offer came shortly after Burkett's breakout junior year at Kelly Walsh, which including his first of two state titles in the shot put.
"It's so close to home that I can drive home two hours, and my mom can do my laundry for me," Burkett said. "Other than that, when I came on my visit, I felt like I really got along with everyone here. ... Once I got an offer here, I knew that this is where I wanted to go."
Being able to represent his home state at the college level is a feeling Burkett has been looking forward to for years. Now that the opportunity is here, it still hasn't completely sunk in for the freshman.
"It was awesome," Burkett said about competing in a UW uniform for the first time. "It’s that really good feeling that you get knowing that you’re here to represent where you’re from. Putting that jersey on and competing for the state I grew up in and the college that I’ve always watched, it’s just an awesome feeling."
With one school record already in his name, Burkett's focus now is qualifying for NCAA regionals later this season. In order to do so, Burkett must finish inside the top eight at the Mountain West Championships.
"I want to place in the Mountain West," Burkett said. "I want to be top five in the MW and go and compete against the best."
Burkett's goal is to hit 60 feet at some point during his freshman indoor track season. But looking ahead to the rest of his career, he wants to break Mason Finley's indoor school record of 66-3¼ set in 2014.
"I want to be the best shot-putter that’s been through Wyoming," Burkett said. "That’s my goal. I want to be the best that’s ever thrown shot here."