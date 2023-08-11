IndyCar Indianapolis GP Auto Racing

Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, drives during a practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis GP auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Helio Castroneves will continue chasing a record-breaking fifth Indianapolis 500 victory with a new perspective — winning one for his team.

Meyer Shank Racing announced Friday that the popular 48-year-old Brazilian will become a minority co-owner with the Ohio-based organization. He also will be the team's third driver in next year's 500.

