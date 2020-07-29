SARATOGA – Carbon County School District 2 School Board, which oversees 600 students, held a special meeting last week to adopt a state-mandated “Smart Start Plan.”
The plan, developed by the district in an effort to reopen amid novel coronavirus all seven of their schools this fall, was reviewed by the board on July 21. It was then submitted to the Wyoming Department of Education on July 24. An answer from the state is expected in about one week with the possibility of revisions being needed.
The 28-page document is available for review on CCSD2 website, www.crb2.org.
Aug. 17 is the current intended date for students to return to classes in-person, one of the provisions of the Smart Start Plan.
This plan outline, summarized here, was developed at the Wyoming Department of Education by a “working group of expert stakeholders in Wyoming education and health,” according to a letter included in this document from Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. This working group “placed the bulk of decision making in the hands of (local) communities, health officials, school boards, educators and parents.”
The preface of this locally developed plan states its purpose.
“This plan is designed with the intention of providing direction related to how CCSD2 schools will operate given any set of health circumstances which may exist. It is composed of varying tiers and varying types of educational, operational, and health and safety factors within each tier. District administration will work closely with Carbon County Public Health Officials (CCPH) in determining which tier is most appropriate at any given time based on health circumstances in our district or in varying communities within our district.”
CCSD2 Superintendent Dr. Jim Copeland and 13 staff members, along with help from Carbon County Health Representative Amanda Brown, CCSD2 teachers and parents, as well as guidance from the Wyoming Department of Education, the plan was developed to enable us “to once again open our campuses and offer in-classroom, in-person education,” according to a letter from Copeland included in the document.
The document is divided into three tiers or strategies for fall education of CCSD2 students, which depends on the severity of the possible impact of COVID-19.
Definitions include:
Tier I – Open with in person learning for most students:
“In-person classes and activities, as appropriate. Minimal adapted learning on a limited, as needed basis. Most students (will be) in school at the same time under the provisions of current health orders. Social distancing and face coverings (will be expected) to the greatest extent possible. Buildings (will be) open to all students.”
“This plan also allows for those students who for underlying health conditions, or (who) simply do not feel (it is) safe, to return to school at this time to continue their education through classroom based virtual education while remaining a Carbon 2 student and having Carbon 2 teachers for their education,” according to Copeland’s letter.
Tier II — A Hybrid/Blended Learning Environment
“A combination of in-person and adapted learning is required due to local or state health directives. Social distancing and face coverings (will be expected) to the greatest extent possible for those attending in person (classes). (The) buildings (will be) open to some students.”
Tier III — Closed
“School buildings (are) closed to students due to local or state health directives or orders. School districts will follow provisions in the approved adapted learning plan. Buildings (will) not (be) open to students.”
“Carbon County School District #2 will work closely with Carbon County Public Health and under their guidance will move between Tier levels as they deem appropriate based on the current situation in Carbon County and/or our Communities.”
Under the Tier 1, these are the opening procedures planned for CCSD2 this year:
A. “At the present time (July 2020), temperature checks are not required/recommended.”
B. “Staff and student and/or parent self-attestations will be expected to make sure no sick individuals come to work or school.”
Mask requirements:
“At the present time, July 2020, masks/face covering will be required when students are not able to be appropriately distanced from other students (6ft. recommended) — typically this will mean students will need masks: 1. On buses 2. During passing periods/transitions (hallway travel) 3. During close one-on-one instruction 4. Other times when students are within 6 feet of others for an extended period of time (10+ minutes)” Masks will be provided initially by the District for all students and staff.
A 13-point daily health child screening check list for parents is included in the tier 1 guidelines: “The student must be excluded from school if the answer to any of the above questions is yes.” This check list can be found and downloaded at the end of the 28-page document as an appendix.
Buildings will have a limited number of entrances for students and staff to enter and exit the buildings.
“Outside patrons (parents, community members, etc..) will have very limited access to the building depending upon current CCPH recommendations. The general rule will be for non-school personnel to not enter the building although some limited exceptions will be necessary.”
The discussion of nutrition in school buildings was very brief. Students “will be fed on site.” There were no specifics of how or where this feeding will take place in the outline presented on page 12.
The cleaning procedures for the school buildings are highlighted briefly in the plan.
“CCSD#2 custodial staff will clean buildings daily such that federal or state protocols are met or exceeded. Principals, Head Custodian, and campus staff will collaborate to develop schedules at each campus.”
There were no specifics about the cleaning activities presented. There was also no mention about changes in air circulation in any district buildings or opening windows in any buildings to improve air movement in indoor spaces.
The use and cleaning of busses was discussed on page 12. Busses will be cleaned between rides. Riders will be required to wear masks and seats will be assigned. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
Each school will provide “multiple hand sanitization stations” throughout the facilities and students and staff will be encouraged to use them.
Athletic activities is outlined on pages 12 & 13 was also quite brief. No specific sports were mentioned.
“CCSD2 will work with CC Public Health in determining the degree to which teams may be allowed to practice and or compete.”
Tier two and three plans, however, are discussed in depth.