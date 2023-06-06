In our article, "Central High senior pushes through broken ankle to walk at graduation," published on June 2 we wrote "McKayla has been under the care of her great-grandparents, Abe and Roberta Jaure since her mother, Erica Jaure, passed away when McKayla was 11 years old." Roberta and Abe's last name is DeHerrera and McKayla's legal gaurdian's are Abe and her Grandmother, Natalie Frey, who also has been responsible for McKaylas upbringing. We apologize for the error. 

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

