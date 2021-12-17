Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is looking for volunteers to serve as members of its Board of Directors.
This is an exciting time of growth for the museum, as it continues with its expansion campaign after breaking ground in July, according to a news release.
The museum is looking for individuals whose heart is with the western heritage that the museum embraces. Board terms require up to a three-year commitment. Here’s what else you can expect:
To view the full description of responsibilities or to apply for a Board of Directors position, view the application at https://www.cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum/about-us/our-board-and-staff/. Completed applications should be sent by email to morgan.marks@oldwestmuseum.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.