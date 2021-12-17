CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is looking for volunteers to serve as members of its Board of Directors.

This is an exciting time of growth for the museum, as it continues with its expansion campaign after breaking ground in July, according to a news release.

The museum is looking for individuals whose heart is with the western heritage that the museum embraces. Board terms require up to a three-year commitment. Here’s what else you can expect:

  • Attend, prepare for, and participate in all board meetings, committee meetings and significant events.
  • Review agenda and supporting materials before board and committee meetings.
  • Serve on committees and offer to take on special assignments.
  • Represent the museum in the community.
  • Follow conflict-of-interest and confidentiality policies.
  • Assist the board in carrying out its fiduciary responsibilities, such as reviewing financial statements, obtaining accreditation and securing the Museum’s sustainability.

To view the full description of responsibilities or to apply for a Board of Directors position, view the application at https://www.cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum/about-us/our-board-and-staff/. Completed applications should be sent by email to morgan.marks@oldwestmuseum.org.

