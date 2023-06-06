Every year, thousands of people crowd downtown to see any of four Grand Parades during Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Grand Parades celebrate Western tradition and Wyoming history by showcasing time-honored traditions, honoring the armed forces and walking over 300 horses through downtown Cheyenne.
There are four Grand Parades during the week: one on each Saturday and then one on Tuesday and Thursday morning.
Jim VanCise, this year's parades chairman on the Cheyenne Frontier Days board, says that he anticipates nearly 20,000 people to fill up the streets of downtown Cheyenne.
"The first Saturday, everyone wants in to the parade," he said. "We could have as many as 140 (entries.)"
To VanCise, the parade is all about honoring the western tradition in Cheyenne.
"It's a traditional western show so I don't wanna say, 'Hey, look I've got a big surprise,'" he said. "If you remove some of the traditions, people don't want to see that. They want to see The West."
A number of VIPs will lead the parade, including Governor Mark Gordon and his wife, Jennie Gordon. VanCise says they will be attending on horseback. Mayor Patrick Collins will also be in the parade, alongside a number of different rodeo stars and other esteemed guests, depending on the day.
The parade will include roughly 60 traditional carriages, which are all repaired and maintained by a team of skilled craftspeople known as "wagon doctors."
"We are directly involved in preserving, restoring and conserving the wagons," said Randy Calhoon, a volunteer Wagon Doctor who now has a leadership role in the group.
Calhoon first moved to Cheyenne in the early 1970s and remembers his first time seeing the Wagon Doctors work.
"I drove by the old Frontier Days Headquarters where the Wagon Doctors were working, it always intrigued me," he said. "I'm a blacksmith welder myself, an iron worker and I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I always wanted to work with those guys."
Calhoon believes that Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the community that is built around making it happen, helps keep dying traditions alive. His way of doing that is through working at restoring the wagons and teaching younger generations to do the same.
"That's an awesome responsibility but it kind of sends a shiver down your spine when you realize that these people that you heard about, that settled where we're living right now, were riding around on these these things," he said.
Families around the city take pride in participating in the parade, and some of them have been doing it for generations.
"We had a lot of pioneer families here, they just keep passing down their ranches so you get generations that are still with us today," VanCise said.
Summer Houghton's family has been living in Cheyenne since before Wyoming was a state. She says volunteering with Cheyenne Frontier Days has been a family tradition for more than a century.
"I grew up with Frontier Days. I started working with the rodeo committee with my grandpa and also worked with my parents on the parades committee," she said. "We've been involved with Frontier Days since the very beginning."
Houghton is a member of the mounted marshals, a group of parade volunteers who monitor the event on horseback. Mounted marshals work with Laramie County Emergency Management to make sure the parade goes smoothly.
More than 60 mounted marshals will be working across the parade. Their job is to make sure the crowd is in order and all horses are safe and can exit the parade in the event of an emergency.
"I'm the first woman to take over the program, so I think that's pretty cool," Houghton said.
She has worked with the mounted marshals for six years and has had a leadership role for two. Part of her job is making sure horses, and the people that ride them, are prepared for how loud a parade can be.
"It takes a pretty safe horse, and solid horse, because bands are scary," she said. "Not just anybody gets to bring their horse down and ride with us."
