.Strong Thunderstorm will impact Cheyenne over the next 20 to 40
minutes, producing large hail and very heavy rainfall.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
county, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor
flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Cheyenne, Warren AFB, Warren Af Base, Frontier Park, South
Greeley, Ranchettes, South Greeley High and Fox Farm-College.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Kimball
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie
Range and Southwest Platte County, East Laramie County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, Laramie Valley, Niobrara County,
North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and possibility of
training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Frontier Days is over for another year, and officials are reporting that the 2023 installment saw more rodeo and night show tickets sold than last year.
Through nine rodeo performances, 116,960 fans were in attendance, a significant increase from 108,662 last year, according to a Monday news release from CFD. The rodeo’s quarterfinals, semifinals and finals were broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel. Additionally, RFD-TV broadcast competition and qualifying rounds were available on The Cowboy Channel+ app.
Rodeo competition started July 15 with contestants qualifying for a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament-style rodeo. Throughout the competition, nearly 1,600 competitors were after a piece of the $1.2 million purse.
But it was kicked off officially with CFD’s opening Saturday, the first performance of the rodeo, which has become synonymous with the National Day of the Cowboy. That rodeo, July 22, and the one the second Saturday, July 29, were both sold out.
“In rodeo, we have a great product,” Public Relations Committee Chairman Mike Smith said Monday. “People all over the country are fascinated by our western lifestyle and the heritage we have here.”
More tickets also were sold for Frontier Nights concerts this year, with 134,134 in attendance, compared to 103,798 last year.
Part of the entertainment was Professional Bull Riders Team Series. This year’s PBR had 18,448 in attendance, slightly down from 19,756. It was broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Ride Pass on Pluto TV.
“A good night’s show lineup drives rodeo attendance as well,” Smith said. “Folks coming up to see Cody Johnson last Saturday or Zack Bryan last Sunday may decide well let’s just go up early, catch a rodeo and then stay for the night show.”
In addition to rodeo and night show tickets, there were 32,399 gate admission tickets sold, bringing total attendance to 283,493, according to the release.
A total of approximately 6,500 of animals were featured in the rodeo, parades and bull riding. Four animals required treatment, and two did not recover, CFD officials said.
Four parades and three pancake breakfasts were part of the celebration in downtown Cheyenne. The Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne reported feeding a total of 18,588 pancake breakfasts.
CFD said approximately 46,824 people made their way through the Native American Indian Village at Frontier Park, which had activities for all ages, from storytelling, hoop dancing, flute playing and seeing authentic crafts.
“Wow, just wow,” said CFD General Chairman John Contos, who is finishing the first of his three-year term, in the news release. “This marks my 40th year of being involved with Frontier Days, and it is an incredible event. We have amazing volunteers and a very supportive community. CFD has a legendary reputation, and we couldn’t do it without everyone involved, from volunteers to sponsors, staff, competitors and performers.
“There are a lot of cogs in the wheels that turn, and we are dedicated to making the world’s best Western celebration even better next year. We can’t thank everyone involved enough.”
