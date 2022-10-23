ROCK SPRINGS – A specialist shared the connection domestic violence and sexual assault has with the culture surrounding masculinity at the annual Silent Witness Memorial and Candlelight Vigil.
The event was hosted by YWCA of Sweetwater County on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Western Wyoming Community College.
Bob Vines, prevention specialist for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence of Sexual Assault, engages with men and boys to end violence as well as prevention through story-telling.
“If you haven’t already noticed, I’m a man,” said Vines. “Working in domestic violence and sexual assault prevention, I’m often the only man in the room.”
“This is a sad fact.”
According to Vines, domestic violence and sexual assault are often seen as women’s issues, even though, men are responsible for 76% of all domestic violence assault cases.
“Men are responsible for 95% of sexual assault against women, children and other men.
“If this is a women’s issue, by all means, ladies, why haven’t you fixed this yet?”
He said the question is unfair and was surprised the attendees did not ‘boo’ him.
“We know that if women are able to end domestic violence on their own, that would have been done by now,” he pointed out. “We need to engage more men in this work. Not every man is an abuser. Most understand the prevalence of domestic violence and sexual assault. They believe more should be done.”
He questioned how men can play a role in eliminating violence in our society.
“Where do we start?” he asked.
Vines shared the struggles his father had with mental illness in the 70s, which led to attempted suicides and abuse. He noted that back then, men were not willing to ask for help, especially in Wyoming, where “we celebrate our rugged individualism but confuse solitude with loneliness.”
“We depend on ourselves, so we don’t seek help,” he said. “Wyoming leads the nation in suicides. Nearly 40 out of 100,000 men will take their lives this year in Wyoming.
“Our men and our boys are broken.”
He mentioned that there is hope, though.
“This culture is slowly changing, year after year. We break down socialized masculinity a little bit. Every year, it becomes easier for men to seek support. Every year, it becomes more acceptable to broaden that definition of what a real man is.
“But we still have a long way to go.”
“We need to be victim-centered in domestic violence and sexual assault crimes,” he said. “We need to pass victim-friendly laws. We need better access to mental health services. We are the worst in the nation when you consider need vs. access to mental health services.”
Vines said, “We need to reject legislative attempts to quiet male voices and we need to make it more comfortable to talk about these difficult things. We won't solve the problem of gender-based violence until we change our culture around masculinity.”
He said that from a very young age, males are taught that real men have complete power and control and the only acceptable reaction to losing power and control is to regain it through brutal force. Men are being misled by messages of what defines a real man.
“The definition is really narrow,” he said. “We are taught that there is only way to be a boy. Any deviation must be met with swift punishment and exclusion.”
“These boys are full of frustration and they’re very angry.”
There are a few ways to combat this socialization, he said.
“Men must hold other men accountable for their actions,” he informed. “Good men don’t need to defend bad men. Instead of justifying poor behavior of our favorite sports hero, we need to stand up against that behavior.”
“We need to reject this ‘boys will be boys’ culture that we built,” he added.
Vines said that he believes “good men will end gender-based violence.”
Secondly, Vines mentioned, the way parents raise their sons matters.
He shared a story regarding an incident he had with another boy punching him. His mother suggested he needs to punch him back or he would not be allowed back into the home that evening.
“We have told our kids that the only way they can earn respect is through violence. My mother was simply trying to raise a strong boy.”
Instead of fighting, Vines and the boy agreed to play in the sandbox.
“I gave similar advice to my own sons,” he admitted. “That puts incredible pressure on them, suggesting that instead of crying, they should settle it with violence.”
He said that parents should consider the type of young man they would like to raise.
“How would you like him to treat his spouse and children or anybody? If you have a daughter, what kinds of traits would you like her partner to have?”
Finally, he said, men need to share their stories.
“It’s how we connect,” he said. “We need each other and when we’re sharing stories, we are taking in different perspectives.”
It helps build positive relationships, he said.
“Wyoming men are sharing their stories about their own experiences, surrounding masculinity. They’re working on destigmatizing men’s mental health,” he revealed. “When men show their vulnerability, other men feel they can do the same.”
All of the stories, he pointed out, has a reoccurring theme of mental health.
“When you need help, get it. It’s OK.”
He reminded the men in the audience that they are eight out of the nine who want to see a positive change.
“You are the secret weapon.”
During the event, an exhibit of life-size red silhouettes were displayed on the stage. Each silhouette represented a Wyoming woman or child whose life ended violently at the hands of an intimate partner.
Other speakers at Thursday's memorial included Kayla Manniko, Stephanie Cassidy, detective from Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, Ashlie Cantu, a survivor of domestic violence, Leslie Smith, counselor from High Point Counseling and Melinda Baas, executive director for YWCA of Sweetwater County.
This year, Kimberly Ann Apple, 48, Gabby Petito, 22 and Madison Cook, 20, were added to the silhouettes at the state silent witness memorial in Cheyenne.