PGA logo

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA.

Hull seized control with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn and led by two shots over Xiyu "Janet" Lin (68) and Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, whose eagle-birdie finish gave her a 67.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus