Ross Chastain smiles prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C.

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ty Norris has heard NASCAR fans both cheer and boo Ross Chastain, who seems to make more enemies by the race.

The president of Trackhouse Racing doesn't mind: Norris thinks NASCAR should have 40 other drivers just like his " Melon Man."

