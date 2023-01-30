CHEYENNE — A bill that would ban chemical abortions and drugs associated with the procedure cleared the Senate on Friday afternoon.

Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, has been a staunch supporter of the pro-life movement throughout his legislative career and brought forward Senate File 109. It was co-sponsored by 13 senators and 25 representatives in the 67th Wyoming Legislature and passed the Senate chamber in a 23-6-2 vote.

