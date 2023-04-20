Kraken Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev pauses during the third period of Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Denver. 

 Associated Press

To keep his racing mind in check, Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner sometimes turns to the chess board. Anything to unwind and not constantly dwell — even obsess — on stopping shots.

In an effort to escape a bit from their high-pressure jobs, goalies take different approaches. It could be picking up chess (Skinner's move), reading a good book (a novel approach by Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev ), binging a Netflix show (Carolina's Antti Raanta ) or just taking the dog for a walk (Seattle's Philipp Grubauer).

