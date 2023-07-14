CHEYENNE — Residents of the Trail’s End area — a neighborhood along Morrie Avenue and Crow Creek — shared their disgust at the state of the creek and the adjacent Greenway at a Cheyenne City Council meeting Monday evening.
According to councilors and constituents, an encampment of unhoused people along the creek near Morrie has been a nuisance to families and businesses in the area.
At the meeting, council members approved an ordinance on second reading that would effectively ban all “camping on public property” near the creek. After councilors met with constituents to hear their concerns, the ordinance was drafted that would allow law enforcement to remove the people living along the creek from their camp, with advance notice.
If approved on third reading, the ordinance will allow members of the city’s Compliance Department to post a warning to people living at the encampment along the creek. After a written and verbal warning, the people living there would have 48 hours to leave the area and take any property with them. The ordinance also would allow officials to issue fines of up to $750 to the people living along the creek.
No arrests would be made, and the city’s director of compliance said fines likely wouldn’t do anything to deter people living by the creek from staying there.
“I work at Floyd’s Truck Center,” said Del Scholfield, who came before the council to show his support for the ordinance. “As you can imagine, we get to see a lot of the Crow Creek campsites and campers traveling up and down the creek. ... There’s just so much theft going on, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Scholfield claimed that goat herders in the area had three goats stolen by unhoused people living by the creek.
Robert McDaniel, president of the Trail’s End Homeowners Association, said some residents have felt unsafe with the encampment nearby. He claimed that one family had been chased down the Greenway by an unhoused person with a hatchet.
“I was down taking pictures today — this afternoon — and they’re back. They’ve got a huge campsite down there,” he said. “It’s just not fair to us. We can’t turn every time they tear a piece of our fence down in to our insurance. We repair it ourselves.”
McDaniel and other residents of the Trail’s End neighborhood said they’ve witnessed both private and government property theft by people at the campsite.
While many constituents and council members empathized with the people living by the creek, a voice advocating on behalf of unhoused people was absent from the conversation that evening.
COMEA House and Resource Center Executive Director Robin Bocanegra said Ward 2 Councilman Pete Laybourn informed her of the ordinance but that she felt like it was drafted largely without the input of the shelter and its staff.
“City Council came and told me what they were doing, but they didn’t ask me if I had any input or advice or, you know, if I had anything I wanted to say about it,” Bocanegra told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We totally understand the concern for trash, littering and breaking into businesses: the condition of our community. ... We are frustrated with the fact that there’s no solution being offered. We’re just continuing to push people who are homeless away from things that they need.”
During Monday’s meeting, McDaniel told the council that the campsite had gone too far and that it was approaching a health issue.
“It’s just ... it’s a mess. The ones that I’ve seen down there, today, I yelled at them,” he continued. “The guy was taking a dump in the creek. I mean, come on.”
Bocanegra said running the city’s only homeless shelter has become a balancing act of filling the gaps in some of the city’s public services, while also addressing the concerns of homeowners like McDaniel.
“(People) talk about human waste and people defecating outside. Well, the bathrooms are locked in all the parks,” Bocanegra said. “There are no public bathrooms available to them. They don’t just stop having to go to the bathroom. Of course, they’re gonna go somewhere. For the reason that there’s no other options, it’s frustrating to us.”
Bocanegra said she feels like people often ask COMEA to do much of the work of providing for the city’s unhoused, without the financial support to back it up. In one instance, a local donor made a large contribution to help the shelter board pets, but funding issues have delayed the project.
“For example, we’re working on building a small shed,” she said. “That would house maybe a dozen animals. So, when people come who are homeless and have an animal, they can board their animal right here. We’re about $10,000 short for what the estimate is to complete this. Once again, someone had the idea — and we’ve always wanted to do this — but money was the issue.”
Throughout Monday’s meeting, homeowners along the creek — and people who frequent the Greenway — shared stories and images of vandalism, theft, unsanitary conditions and other problems they feel the encampments along the creek have caused. Some constituents said the ordinance doesn’t go far enough.
A woman with Trail’s End, who identified herself only by her first name, Kathy, presented the council with roughly 20 photographs she had taken of the encampment. She said the images showed man-made toilets, burnt fenceposts and stolen property, all of which were going into the creek.
“I know it’s not a problem for the northern part of Cheyenne,” she said. “California also said the same thing when it wasn’t a problem for them, until San Francisco happened, and they can’t stop it. Are we going to stop it, or are we going to continue to allow it?”
Applause broke out among some members of the audience after she finished addressing the council.
“The campers are very intimidating,” another resident said. “If my dog were to be bothered or I were to be bothered by another dog, it wouldn’t live long. I don’t care what would happen, laws-wise. That’s unsafe, it’s unsanitary and just not fair to the residents.”
The council called on Cheyenne Director of Compliance Eric Fountain to comment on the ordinance. Fountain’s staff would be directly involved in the enforcement of the new rule.
“We can support this, 100%, sir,” Fountain told Mayor Patrick Collins. “What you’ve seen this evening is a continuation of what our department deals with on a daily basis.”
Despite sharing some of the concerns constituents had, Fountain emphasized that the government cannot simply remove the property of all encampment residents.
“Those folks have a place within our community, as well,” he said. “We can’t just go and simply remove them. We cannot just go throwing their personal belongings away.”
Ward 3 Councilman Richard Johnson was the sole “no” vote on the ordinance, saying it could raise enforcement and constitutional issues.
The council is expected to vote on the ordinance on third and final reading on July 24.