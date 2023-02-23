CHEYENNE — City officials are considering changes to Cheyenne’s Unified Development Code that would streamline violation enforcement.

Members of Cheyenne’s Public Services Committee voted on Wednesday to recommend the city council amend the administration and enforcement section of the UDC, a document that provides standards for coordinating development across the community. The UDC was last amended in July of 2022, and covers transportation, open space, engineering specifications, parking study parameters, streetscape design and landscape maintenance among other issues.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

