CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team picked up one close win, and one win in a rout Friday at the Colorado Sparkler in Loveland, Colorado.
Cheyenne held off a late rally by Batbusters-Smith for an 8-7 victory in the opening game of the day. Kenzie Boltz was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run. Both of Trista Stehwien’s hits were doubles. Brogan Allen, Taylor Klein, Kaylee Wilson, Jade Reinhardt and Jordyn Wright all rapped two hits for the Extreme (20-9-1).
Wright had a double, while Klein and Reinhardt both drove in two runs.
In its second game of the day, Cheyenne roughed up CSB Select 17-2. Taylor Klein was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Wilson was 3 for 3. Stehwien had two hits and three RBIs.
Allen and Brittney Lopez both had two hits, including solo home runs.
The Extreme face Triple Crown Colorado at 10 a.m. today, and the Lakewood Wildcats at noon.
CHEYENNE 8, BATBUSTERS 7
Cheyenne…… 300 122 – 8 16 2
Batbusters…… 000 412 – 7 11 1
Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Adair (4) and Stehwien. Batbusters pitching: Unavailable.
W: Galicia (9-6). L: Unavailable.
2B: Cheyenne 4 (Boltz, Stehwien 2, Wright). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Boltz).
CHEYENNE 17, CSB SELECT 2
Cheyenne…… 042 56 – 17 17 0
CSB Select…… 010 10 – 2 7 7
Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse, Adair (5) and Naughton. CSB Select pitching: Unavailable.
W: Moorehouse (6-2). L: Unavailable.
2B: Cheyenne 4 (Boltz, Klein, Stehwien, Wright); CSB Select 2. HR: Cheyenne 3 (Allen, Klein, Lopez).