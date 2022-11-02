Ultimate Angler Hugh Baggs

Hugh Baggs, right, of Cheyenne poses with the plaque he received from Wyoming Game and Fish after being certified as an Ultimate Angler for 2022. WG&F/courtesy

CHEYENNE – Hugh Baggs of Cheyenne was recently recognized as an Ultimate Angler by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

To qualify as an Ultimate Angler, the individual must catch any 10 fish species of a qualifying length.


