CHEYENNE – Izzy DeLay doesn’t feel the same nerves when she steps onto the starting blocks at big-time swimming meets as she used to.
Instead, the Cheyenne Central sophomore-to-be feels a surge of adrenaline because she is so excited to test herself against the best swimmers in the western United States. DeLay and six other Capital City Athletics swimmers will get to experience a similar surge of adrenaline when they toe the blocks at Western Zones Senior Championships next week in Clovis, California.
DeLay will be joined by Ellie Brewer, Kira Brownell, Jonathon Ikerd, Ethan Merrill, Matt Pietsch and Dillen Phillips. All of the athletes bested the qualifying standard in multiple events.
The Capital City crew will be part of a 32-athlete contingent representing Wyoming at a meet featuring 1,500 swimmers competing in a 50-meter outdoor pool.
“This is a big meet, and one I really take seriously and want to do my best at,” said DeLay, who has swum both Zones and Sectionals. “But I’ve been to enough big meets that I don’t really get nervous anymore. I’m mostly excited to see what I can do against that level of competition.”
This is the second time Brownell has competed at Zones. She swam the 50-meter freestyle after her freshman season at Central. The senior-to-be will compete in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and multiple relays at the four-day meet.
“I wasn’t really serious about swimming until I went to Zones that year,” Brownell said. “I really started to focus on where I wanted to go with swimming and how I could get there.”
Brownell placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 50 free at last fall’s Wyoming Class 4A state meet.
Both Brownell and DeLay qualified for Zones last season, but that event was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus also threw this year’s Zones meet into doubt.
“It was hard to keep training sometimes because we weren’t sure if we were going to have this meet,” DeLay said. “But we couldn’t stop training or not take it seriously because we didn’t want to be unprepared if the meet still happened.”
Phillips and Pietsch haven’t found it easy to train. Phillips was unable to train while her family went on a three-week vacation. Pietsch has had to squeeze his training in around practices and games with the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 Hawks baseball team.
“I feel a little bit behind,” said Phillips, who will swim the 50 and 100 freestyles. “But I’m really excited to swim there. I have wanted to go to a Zones meet since I first heard about them in junior high.
“My friends were all making Zones teams when we got to high school, and I was the only one who wasn’t. I told myself I was going to do whatever I needed to do to make this meet.”
Pietsch recently was the high-point swimmer in the men’s open division at the Wyoming long course summer state meet. Pietsch has always chosen baseball over swimming during his summers, but opted for double duty because he wants to be more serious about his swimming.
“I really didn’t expect to swim any of my best times at state because my training has been so patchy with me playing baseball,” said Pietsch, who will compete at Zones in seven individual events and some relays. “I have been getting in the water whenever I could.
“There were times I couldn’t make morning practices here because we had morning baseball practice, so I had to go to the (city) pool and get yards in.”
Pietsch’s older sister, Rachel, competed at Zones meets while she attended Central. The current University of Wyoming swimmer told her brother more about the camaraderie among participants than the actual competition.
Those interactions are what Brewer is most looking forward to.
“We have such a great team to go with,” said the Cheyenne South senior-to-be, who will swim the 50 and 100 freestyles. “We have great swimmers and great people. I’m really looking forward to getting to know some of the other girls. We already have a pretty good bond that I’m excited about growing.”
Ikerd – who is entering his senior year at South – will compete in the 50 and 100 freestyles and 100 butterfly. Merrill – who will be a junior at Central this year – will compete in the 50, 100 and 200 frees, the 100 and 200 breaststrokes and the 200 IM.
The swimmers going to Clovis aren’t the only CCA swimmers gearing up for a big regional meet. Seventh-grader Abby Lehmkuhler will compete at Western Zones Age Group Championships starting Aug. 4 in Lewisville, Texas. The 12-year-old was the high-point scorer for her age group at the Wyoming summer meet.