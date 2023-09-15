Downtown Cheyenne aerial shot

The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority board voted Thursday to hire Fort Collins, Colorado-based planning firm Logan Simpson to create a new development plan for the downtown area.

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne’s Downtown Development Authority board met Thursday to approve development of a plan that will help shape the future of downtown.

Once it’s done, the plan will set up a framework of ideas for future changes to the downtown area.

