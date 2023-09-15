CHEYENNE — Cheyenne’s Downtown Development Authority board met Thursday to approve development of a plan that will help shape the future of downtown.
Once it’s done, the plan will set up a framework of ideas for future changes to the downtown area.
Of the three proposals, Fort Collins, Colorado-based planning firm Logan Simpson’s submission won the DDA board’s unanimous approval.
The most expensive of the submissions, the contract will cost just under $100,000. It will be funded by the DDA’s existing budget and savings, according to DDA Executive Director and Cheyenne Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom. He voiced concern that outside funding for the program could be perceived as a potential promise or expectation for specific funding for projects downtown.
Once the contract is signed, the project will begin with an audit of the city’s current downtown plan. Following that, Logan Simpson will host a series of work sessions with the community, and business and property owners, to draft the best plan for the area.
The company did not set hard deadlines to allow for flexibility, but the proposal projects the DDA will adopt a final development plan between July and September of next year.
Logan Simpson President and CEO Bruce Meighen said that his vision for the plan is grounded in what people want.
“It’s a lot of listening. Downtowns are personal, and they’re everything to people.”
He said the company plans on building the downtown from conversations and ideas around town, including from city departments, commercial businesses and the public.
While the board members were pleased with all three proposed plans, they were impressed with the experience of Logan Simpson. The company has more than 200 land-use plans across every state in the West and has served downtown areas in cities like Casper, Jackson and Fort Collins.
But board member and City Councilor Pete Laybourn was unsure of the plan at first, expressing concern based on prior experiences.
“It’s very important that we have benchmarks and metrics,” he said. “In the past, we’ve had plans that went on the shelf and didn’t achieve much.”
Laybourn said implementation is going to be a challenge and that it is all about execution.
With a hefty price tag and high ambitions, the board wants to make sure that they are making the right decision.
“This was one proposal that didn’t just have big ideas, it had feasible steps in how we were going to get there,” DDA board member Janelle Rose said. “And it seemed to be the most cohesive plan that showed the city how to get to where we need to be.”
Past development plans have implemented changes like the LED lights strung over 17th Street and the concrete rectangular planters lining the streets downtown.
“Through that interaction with the community and property owners, they’re going to really develop this plan, which will paint a picture of where we want to go,” Bloom said.
He said that while the public won’t see much immediate change, they will begin implementing those developments once that picture is painted.
