KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' final practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in question when Kansas City faces the Lions on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. Players in the locker room said Kelce was hurt on a play in the red zone but was able to limp off the field on his own.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus