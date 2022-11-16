Jaguars Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured during an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Ed Zurga/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend.

JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus